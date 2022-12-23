Police: Bensalem man robbed store at gunpoint

Bensalem police have identified a man they said robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend.

The department said Victor Lanar Gibbs III, 19, robbed the 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Street Road around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Bensalem police had previously released photos of the suspect, who had his face covered during the incident.

On Thursday, investigators identified the suspect as Gibbs, according to a department news release.

He is charged with felony offenses of robbery and misdemeanors of theft, receiving stolen property and possession of a weapon. Gibbs was sent to Bucks County Prison on 10% of $750,000 bail.

Police said Gibbs took between $200 and $500 from the store and stole the cellphones of two employees there.

Surveillance footage from the store showed the suspect run across Knights Road toward the area of Knightsbridge Apartments, according to court documents. Officers were not able to find him immediately after the robbery.

Police viewed traffic cameras, and found a vehicle, later identified as a Lyft vehicle, had dropped Gibbs off at the 7-Eleven before the robbery, charging documents state.

After obtaining a search warrant for Lyft records, investigators found that Gibbs had used his girlfriend's account to order the Lyft ride to the store, court documents allege.

The 7-Eleven employees' cellphones were found behind the apartment complex where Gibbs lives the day after the robbery, police said.

Gibbs was arraigned on the charges Thursday afternoon. He did not have an attorney listed for him.

The charges against Gibbs are allegations; he has not been convicted of any crimes connected to this case. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 3.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bensalem man charged with robbing 7-Eleven at gunpoint