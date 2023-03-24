What police say a Bensalem woman bought with money she stole from high school band boosters

A Bensalem woman is accused of stealing more than $25,000 from a high school music booster account and using it to pay for Florida vacation expenses, personal taxes, gas, utility bills and shopping.

Rebekah Ann Watson, 44, who served as treasurer of the Bensalem High School Music Boosters Association for three years, was arraigned Friday on three felony theft charges for allegedly stealing more than $25,000 from the club over two years.

Bensalem District Judge Michael Gallagher released Watson on unsecured bail and ordered her not to contact anyone in the booster association.

Reached Friday, Watson’s attorney, Paul Mallis said a statement would be released next week.

The investigation into Watson started in February after she could not write a check to reimburse a band instructor $632 for uniforms because the account didn’t have enough money.

There was less than $600 in the checking account, though it should have had more than $12,000, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The club president reviewed bank statements from the previous year and found “numerous” unauthorized VENMO withdrawals totaling more than $12,000. Only the boosters association president and Watson are authorized to make deposits and withdrawals, authorities said.

Watson allegedly never provided the board a copy of a treasurer’s report or bank statements, even after board members requested them. Police learned later that starting in January 2021, there were additional unauthorized VENMO transactions involving the band’s checking account, the affidavit said.

The booster association’s VENMO account was created in January 2021 and $10,090 was deposited, police said.

When police interviewed Watson, she failed to bring in all the bank statements and receipts.

The documents she provided police offered no information for what bills were paid and where the unauthorized VENMO funds were used, the affidavit said.

Watson had no explanation for the withdraws, admitted the booster account should have $9,000, and she couldn’t explain why it had less than $600, the affidavit said.

She also had no explanation for what happened to the more than $2,000 collected in a coin-toss fundraiser in September 2022, and records showed the money was never deposited into the music booster account, the affidavit said.

Watson admitted to police she was using her personal VENMO account to receive money for the booster association and the funds were linked to her personal bank account. But she said if any booster money was deposited into her personal account it was an accident and she would repay it, the affidavit said.

A search warrant was obtained for the VENMO account and Watson’s personal bank account showed that starting in January, 2021, Watson withdrew funds from the music booster association account to a VENMO card and then used the card to pay personal expenses. She also allegedly made eight unauthorized cash withdrawals from the booster account.

Bensalem police allege in total Watson stole more than $25,500 from the booster association account.

