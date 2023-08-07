Police: Bentley driver on Federal Hill is shot during robbery of Rolex watch, gold chains.

PROVIDENCE – The driver of a convertible Bentley automobile was shot and robbed of a Rolex watch and other jewelry early Monday morning as he sat in the luxury vehicle on Federal Hill, the police said Monday.

The man, who was accompanied by a woman, was in the convertible in front of Walgreens when a suspect approached, said Providence police Maj. David Lapatin.

The suspect demanded other personal property, Lapatin said.

Providence police Maj. David Lapatin in 2018

The suspect, said Lapatin, shot the man after he made his demand and before he took the watch and other valuables, including gold chains.

The shooting took place at about 1 a.m., Lapatin said. The man's gunshot injury was not considered life-threatening, Lapatin said. The woman was not struck.

A state trooper who encountered the shooting scene took the man to Rhode Island Hospital, according to a Providence police report.

The shooting victim estimated the value of the stolen Presidential Rolex watch at $40,000 and each of the two Cuban link gold chains at $16,000, the report says.

An investigation continues. Detectives had made no arrests by mid-day Monday.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Robbery in Providence's Federal Hill area leaves Bentley driver shot