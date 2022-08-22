Police: Berlin man arrested in connection with Meyersdale robbery

Aug. 22—MEYERSDALE — A Berlin man was jailed Sunday after he allegedly was spotted pumping gas just hours after robbing a Meyersdale game room at gunpoint, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Brandon Thomas, 41, of the 500 block of Diamond Street, with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, possessing a weapon and four summary violations.

According to a complaint affidavit, a man wearing a black mask, gloves, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes entered Winning Wayz at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Winning Wayz is a game room with Skillz machines located at 213 Center St.

The man, whom police say was later identified as Thomas, allegedly pointed a black handgun at an employee and a customer and ordered them to lay on the floor. Thomas pounded on the money box but was unable to get it open until the employee gave him the key, the affidavit said.

Thomas opened the box, grabbed $337 and fled in a black Jeep Patriot, the affidavit said.

A man from the game room spotted the Jeep at the gas pump at Sheetz in Meyersdale and approached Thomas as he was coming out of the store, the affidavit said.

The man retrieved the money box which was short $15 after confronting Thomas, who had the money stashed in his Jeep.

Troopers found Thomas several hours later at a residence in the 3900 block of Cumberland Highway with the Jeep parked in a detached garage.

Thomas said he threw the gun out of the window while driving south on U.S. Route 219 near the Meyersdale exit. Troopers said they later found the weapon — which was a "C11" BB gun, the affidavit said.

Thomas was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.