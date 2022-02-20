Police: Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Boynton home

BOYNTON BEACH — Sondra Wiener, the 87-year-old sister of disgraced financier Bernie Madoff, was found dead Thursday with her 90-year-old husband, Marvin, in what investigators say is an apparent murder-suicide at their house.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon and found the couple dead, both with a gunshot wound, inside their suburban Boynton Beach home.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Division investigated the scene.

After sending a news release about the incident Sunday morning and identifying the Wieners, the sheriff's office said Marvin Wiener's family was invoking Marsy's Law, a state constitutional amendment passed by voters in November 2019. The law mimics a California law of the same name that shields the names of crime victims upon request of the family.

The Wieners have lived in their home in Valencia Lakes, a 55-and-up community just east of Florida's Turnpike, since 2009, after downsizing from their home in Palm Beach Gardens' BallenIsles neighborhood.

Residents of Valencia Lakes were notified of the couple's death in an email from a community leader, according to local news website BocaNewsNow, which first reported the incident Saturday.

Madoff died of natural causes last year at age 82 while serving a 150-year prison sentence. He pleaded guilty in March 2009 to running an estimated multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. Madoff had a home in Palm Beach and met many of his victims through connections at the Palm Beach Country Club.

The Wieners reportedly lost millions to Madoff's scheme, and were sued in 2010 for having "received at least $1,7150,000 of other people's money" from 2002 to 2008.

