Update: Police say bicyclist crashed on his own in connection with alleged Hanson hit-and-run

After the initial investigation into an alleged hit-and-run on Thursday night, Hanson police released a new statement on Saturday that the bicyclist may have crashed on his own and that the operator of a white SUV was not involved.

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday Hanson Police responded to a reported hit-and-run involving a male cyclist who sustained serious injuries and was flown to a Burlington trauma center following the crash along Route 14. The man remains hospitalized.

On Thursday Hanson police said they were looking for a white SUV after the only available footage showed was the vehicle striking a mailbox and children’s playset on the side of the road 10-13 minutes prior to the cyclist being injured.

According to Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch the operator of that white SUV turned himself into the Police Station early Friday morning and spoke with officers.

Subsequent footage showed the bicyclist driving by the area of the mailbox and children’s playset 10 minutes after the SUV had left the scene.

Miksch said that the driver was cooperative with investigators and that the damage to the vehicle did not align with that of a hit-and-run.

According to Miksch, the bicycle appeared to be electric and traveling at a high rate of speed and may have lost control and crashed.

“Law enforcement’s job is to seek the truth in all instances. In this case, it is an important reminder that it is just as important to clear the innocent as it is to charge the guilty,” Chief Miksch said.

Police say The operator of the SUV will be summoned to Plymouth District Court at a later date for leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage. Their name is not being released at this time.

The crash involving the bicyclist remains under investigation and Hanson police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash call 781-293-4625.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

