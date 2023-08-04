Police: Bicyclist fled traffic stop

Aug. 4—A July encounter that began with a 51-year-old bicyclist allegedly ignoring the flashing lights and siren of a police vehicle attempting to stop him ended with an officer sprinting down Pine Street and tackling the man, now on foot.

Jameson Scott Main, who resides in the 1100 block of South Main Street, will head to trial on two misdemeanor and six summary charges after waiving his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday.

Meadville city police attempted to pull Main over at about 11:30 p.m. July 10 when he was spotted riding an electric bicycle south on Water Street near the intersection with West Center Street with no headlight or rear reflector, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case. When a pursuing officer, with emergency lights and siren activated, attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of Water and Chestnut streets, Main allegedly increased his speed and continued biking even as the police vehicle pulled up alongside him and an officer ordered him to stop.

Main allegedly continued to flee and pulled a mask over his face as he led police first to the Downtown Mall and then south on Water Street to South Street, eventually traveling nearly a half-mile before leaving the roadway and, according to police, abandoning the Ecotric Cheetah 26 Super Sport bike he had been riding.

Officers subsequently located Main walking near St. Agatha Roman Catholic Church, 353 Pine St., according to the affidavit. As a police vehicle approached, Main allegedly began to run and an officer gave chase on foot, soon taking Main to the ground with a tackle in the roadway.

Main told police he was scared and ran because he didn't know what he had done wrong, according to the affidavit. A search led to the discovery of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including what police described as a homemade pipe fashioned from a spent shell casing.

Main faces misdemeanor charges for fleeing an officer and loitering and prowling at nighttime. The six summary charges against him include violating light regulations, possession of a small amount of marijuana, disorderly conduct, duties at a stop sign and other charges.

Main remains free on $5,000 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the November term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

