Police: Bicyclist killed in crash in Port Orange

A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Port Orange on Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in the 5100 block of Ridgewood Avenue at 9:56 a.m., said police Detective Michael Wallace.

Officers responding to the collision found the rider dead on the scene, Wallace said.

More: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near DeLand; troopers search for pickup driver

More: FHP: Bicyclist strikes construction barrier, dies near DeLand

The identity of the bicyclist is not being released as police have not yet notified the family.

Anyone with any information regarding the collision is asked to contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Jesse Pierson at 386-506-5838.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Port Orange