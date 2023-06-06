Police biker in Sophie Wessex escort could face criminal charges over fatal collision

Sophie offered her condolences to the family at the time (WPA Rota)

A police motorcyclist in the Duchess of Edinburgh’s escort could face criminal charges over a fatal collision.

Helen Holland, 81, died after she was hit by the officer’s vehicle during the incident in Earl’s Court on 10 May.

Announcing the criminal investigation into the death, Independent Office for Police Conduct director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts remain with Ms Holland’s family, friends and everyone affected by her death.

“This is a tragic incident and it is important that we carry out a thorough, independent investigation to establish the full circumstances, which will include the actions and decision-making of the officer under investigation.

“We have been in regular contact with Ms Holland’s family and we will keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings.”

Helen Holland, from Birchanger, Essex, was visiting her sister in London

