Police: Blackford driver tried to flee after crash that killed great-grandfather, child

Jerry "Jake" Michael and his 5-year-old great grandson, Jenson Reynolds, were killed June 2 when a car crashed into Michael's Montpelier home.

MONTPELIER, Ind. — A Montpelier woman accused of causing a crash that killed a Blackford County man and his great-grandson tried to flee from the scene, court documents allege.

Brandi S. Bare, 46, was arrested Thursday evening after her car crashed "straight through" a house at 165 W. Blaine Street about 7:50 p.m.

In an affidavit, Montpelier police said the house's owner, Jerry "Jake" Michael, 74, was on the front porch of his home, along with other family members, when the crash took place.

Michael and his 5-year-old great-grandson, Jenson Reynolds, were fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other family members — Jenson's sister, Emma, a few weeks shy of her second birthday, and their father, Jerod Reynolds, 31 — also suffered serious injuries.

The affidavit said the little girl suffered a skull fracture, along with cuts and bruises. Her father was believed to have suffered a concussion. They were flown by air ambulance to hospitals in Indianapolis.

Bare was charged Friday in Blackford Superior Court with six felonies: two counts each of causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also faces a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

She was being held in the Blackford County jail under a $5,000 bond.

Since her arrest, more than 6,600 people have signed an online petition, at Change.org, asking that the Montpelier woman be held without bond.

(A GoFundMe account has also been established to help the victims' family with funeral and medical expenses.)

Police said Bare was found "sitting in the grass" near her damaged car, a Pontiac Grand Prix.

She smelled of alcohol and showed other signs of impairment, an officer reported, and acknowledged she had been the car's driver.

The Montpelier woman was handcuffed and placed in a police car, but apparently managed to remove the cuff from one of her wrists and walked away from the scene.

When an officer approached her, Bare tried to run away, the document said. She reportedly struggled with police as she was again handcuffed and returned to the patrol vehicle.

Bare also allegedly struggled with police and medical personnel at IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City, where she was taken for a blood draw.

While at the hospital, she was reported to be "crying and saying it should be have been her."

The affidavit indicated Bare had twice been convicted of driving while intoxicated — in Howard County in 2015 and in Wells County in 2015.

An initial hearing in her case is set for Thursday.

