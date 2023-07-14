Police: Blairsville carjacking suspect apprehended in Georgia

Jul. 13—A man accused of cutting a woman in the face and neck during a Blairsville carjacking was arrested Thursday in Georgia, according to state Trooper Tristan Tappe.

Authorities had been searching for Michael A. Whitfield, 35, since the Wednesday morning violent attack outside a personal care home. He also is identified in court filings as Michael A. Bronson-Whitfield. Police said his last known address is in Greensburg.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Whitfield on charges of attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, robbery and related offenses.

Police said he used a box cutter during the attack. A 9-year-old child with the woman was able to jump out of the SUV as the suspect started driving away, according to court papers.

Police believe he is responsible for a string of burglaries in Derry Township, where he is also accused of stealing a pickup, though no charges had been filed in connection with those crimes Thursday.

Members of the public helped troopers identify Whitfield as the suspect after police released surveillance images of him Wednesday afternoon, according to court papers.

Court records indicate Bronson-Whitfield was released from the Westmoreland County Prison on July 7 after posting $10,000 bail in a drug case filed by Monessen police. He had been incarcerated since June 16 on those charges, which stem from an incident last August. Bronson-Whitfield listed a Greensburg address in that case.

According to court papers, he spent Sunday night in Greensburg. The following afternoon, city police said he took a white Ford Victoria from a parking area on Harvey Avenue. The car belonged to the person with whom Whitfield-Bronson was staying, police said.

Bronson-Whitfield, who provided a Belle Vernon address, is charged with receiving stolen property, theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

By 6 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect was in Blairsville. He targeted the woman, who is in her 60s, outside Keeper of the Flame assisted living facility. Whitfield cut her while she was moving items around in the back seat and stole her Chevrolet Equinox, police said.

Whitfield is accused of stealing her car and driving south on Route 217 to Derry Township. The SUV was found on Pizza Barn Road.

Police said he tried unsuccessfully to break into Mugs Tavern and Lees Ice Cream, both on Route 217 in Derry Township.

Thye say he stole some items from Kettle Dad BBQ food truck, possibly cash, and took a 2003 Ford F-250 from a nearby trucking company, then headed south on Route 217.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .