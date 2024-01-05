Police say Blairsville women conspired in Derry Township man's overdose death

Jan. 4—Two women are facing charges in connection with the August 2022 drug overdose death of a Derry Township man, according to court papers.

Ashley N. Kirkland, 35, of Blairsville, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death. An arrest warrant has been issued for Melissa Monique Alvarez, 44, of Blairsville on charges of drug delivery resulting in death and drug possession.

State police said they were called to a Derry Township home Aug. 15, 2022 and found Aaron Lewis, 30, dead with several stamp bags of drugs underneath the mattress, according to court papers. An autopsy revealed that he died from fentanyl intoxication.

Troopers learned that Lewis and Kirkland, who were in a relationship at the time, visited a Blairsville hotel the prior evening. Surveillance video showed that they went inside a room for a short time and then left, police said.

Room rental records showed a man paid for the room and Alvarez stayed there, according to court papers.

Kirkland told authorities that she and Lewis went to the hotel and Lewis spent $60 to $70 to buy drugs from Alvarez. They went home and Kirkland told police she later woke up to find Lewis unresponsive with an empty stamp bag next to him.

Police obtained call logs that they said showed Kirkland and Alvarez had several conversations before and after Lewis' death, according to court papers.

Kirkland was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 17.

Lewis was survived by his son, parents, siblings and other relatives, according to his obituary.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .