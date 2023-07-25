Police: Blakely man who lied about family trafficking children jailed for fight with cops

Jul. 24—A Blakely man called 911 to report his sister and brother-in-law trafficked children held hostage in their Olyphant basement.

In reality, it was nonsense, police officials from both boroughs said.

When Joseph Mecca drunkenly approached the police while they were investigating his bogus complaint Sunday, he punched, kicked, spat at and tried to gouge the eye of an officer using his thumb, according to charging documents.

Mecca, 50, was also struck several times during a fight around 9:40 a.m. with several police officers in the parking lot of the Blakely Borough Municipal Building. The police said they had to hit him to try and stop his attack.

Mecca's booking photo shows a man with a bruised face and a swollen eye.

Mecca, of 1814 Main St., is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Bleeding from his head, he was evaluated and cleared by a doctor at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Mecca's sister and brother-in-law, Jill and Scott McAlarney, told the police they have had several issues with him in the past. The police had to search their Olyphant home because of Mecca's fabrication, according to a criminal complaint.

On the phone with the a Lackawanna County 911 dispatcher on Sunday, Mecca refused to provide his information but they could tell where they call was coming from.

"This is how you SWAT isn't it?" police alleged he said on the phone.

Soon after, he drove through the parking lot of the Blakely Borough Municipal Building, where the borough police department is headquartered.

It caught the attention of officers there, who stopped him.

Mecca smelled of booze. He became "belligerent" when asked if he was drinking. Soon, he punched Blakely Officer Michael Shaheen in the side of his head.

"Comm, he's fighting," came a cry over the police radio.

Police from the region responded to help. A Dickson City officer was rerouted to the fight from a report of a commercial burglar alarm, according to 911 dispatches.

Mecca tried to gouge Shaheen's eye and later head-butted him.

Shaheen did not suffer injuries, Chief Guy Salerno said.

Soon, police officers had Mecca handcuffed and an ambulance transported him to GCMC.

Mecca is charged with aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, making a false report and for calling 911 for something other than an emergency. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 3.

