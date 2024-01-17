Police blaming juveniles for vandalism spree in Stockton neighborhood
The Stockton Police Department are looking for nearly a dozen juveniles they say are responsible for a rash of car vandalism in the city's Lakeview District.
The Stockton Police Department are looking for nearly a dozen juveniles they say are responsible for a rash of car vandalism in the city's Lakeview District.
Gaethje and Holloway will co-headline a card already anchored by a women's strawweight title bout between Yan Xiaonan and champion Zhang Weili.
Winter weather's in the forecast again in Buffalo as the Bills prepare to host another playoff game.
Looking for a Dyson vacuum dupe at an unbelievable bargain? Check out this Prettycare stick vacuum available for just $79.99, 73% off.
Kerby Joseph was quick to defend his hit after the Lions’ 24-23 win on Sunday night.
While the show, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is branching out on TikTok to find new fans, I traveled to New Jersey to get to the heart of the series.
Apple will allow U.S. developers to link to outside websites for in-app purchases, according to the company’s updated developer guidelines.
Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Tyler Parker from The Ringer to talk about the fast ascent of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the path they took to get here.
Tomlinson becomes the only woman currently hosting a late-night network TV show.
As jury selection gets underway Tuesday in New York in former President Donald Trump’s second civil defamation lawsuit brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll, Judge Lewis Kaplan tells prospective jurors “it has been determined already that Mr. Trump did sexually assault Ms. Carroll.”
The son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is headed to the Grizzlies organization.
Virginia health officials warned travelers of possible measles exposure at D.C. airports. Here's what you need to know about the disease.
These flares are so soft and flattering, you won't want to take them off.
The shampoo and conditioner set has raked in 17,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon, and can be yours for about $13 per bottle.
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, consider saying goodbye to these five players.
Score deep discounts on winter must-haves (jackets! sweaters! hats!) plus goodies for your kitchen and home.
"It f***ing sucks," Applegate has said of dealing with the effects of multiple sclerosis.
Rex Heuermann has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, one of four victims found over a decade ago near New York's Gilgo Beach.
New York City recorded its first measurable snowfall in nearly two years on Tuesday, breaking a record stretch of more than 700 days without significant accumulation.
Make your fantasy roster more ready for the stretch run by bringing in or shipping out any of these five players.
Aston Marin teases the upcoming, refreshed Vantage V8 twice before its debut on February 12. The entry model is going to be a 'complete hooligan.'