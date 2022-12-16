Police briefly clear downtown OKC area, but find nothing after person carrying a gun seen near courthouse

A large number of police officers responded briefly in downtown Oklahoma City to a report Friday afternoon of a man carrying a gun in a parking garage just north of the Oklahoma County office building.

About 2 p.m., officers left the scene. There was no immediate report of any arrests or injuries.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said in a note to county employees that police had declared the area "all clear."

Maughan said a man wearing camouflage and carrying a rifle and binoculars was seen at a nearby parking garage, and was recorded on security video. However, authorities responding to the scene were unable to find the man.

Police block traffic at Robert S. Kerr and Harvey avenues Friday afternoon after a report of person carrying a gun north of the Oklahoma County office building.

Officers had blocked off access to the area around the Metro Parking Garage, 321 Robert S. Kerr, and people were advised to avoid the location. The police department's helicopter also was flying over the area.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police find nothing after report of man with gun downtown