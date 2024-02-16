Police block off part of Webb Road after call on disturbance with a weapon call: official

Police have shut down Webb Road between Central and Douglas for an “unknown amount of time” after a call about a disturbance with a weapon, officials said.

“There is an ongoing police incident in a residential area near Central and Webb,” Wichita police said on social media. “There is no ongoing danger to the general public. Please avoid the area.”

Police are expected to release more information later today. No injuries have been reported in the incident that started at 9:06 a.m. nearby on East Parkway, according to a Sedgwick County Emergency Communications supervisor.