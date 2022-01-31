Police: Blood-covered man admitted stabbing to death man, 78, outside Socorro supermarket

Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
·2 min read

A man covered in blood told Socorro police he was "guilty" after allegedly stabbing to death a 78-year-old man in a supermarket parking lot, an El Paso County Sheriff's Office document states.

Cuauhtemoc Sanchez Espinoza, 40, is accused of killing Rodolfo Gonzalez on Saturday morning outside the Vista Quality Market, 10005 Alameda Ave. in Socorro, a complaint affidavit filed by a sheriff's detective states.

An initial Sheriff's Office news release had the suspect's name misspelled as Chauhtemoc and the victim identified as Rogelio Gonzalez.

Previously: Man arrested in killing of 78-year-old man in Socorro supermarket parking lot

According to the affidavit, Socorro police were dispatched at 10:20 a.m. regarding a fight in progress with a person dead in the supermarket parking lot.

At 10:23 a.m., two police officers arrived at the scene to find Gonzalez on the ground next to a gray Ford pickup in the parking lot. Sanchez Espinoza was standing by the bed of the truck with blood on his face, shirt and hands, the document states.

Cuauhtemoc Sanchez Espinoza is accused of killing Rodolfo Gonzalez, 78, in a fight in a supermarket parking lot on Saturday in Socorro.

"I'm going to plead guilty," Sanchez Espinoza reportedly told a police officer who handcuffed him and placed him into the back of her patrol vehicle, the affidavit states.

The other officer began doing CPR on Gonzalez, who had multiple stab wounds to the left side of his neck, eye, face and right hand and was not breathing and didn't have a pulse.

An Elite ambulance crew and Socorro firefighters arrived and continued CPR and determined Gonzalez already was dead, the affidavit states.

Violent crime: Chaparral body murder case: A fatal beating, a corpse in an SUV and skeptical deputies

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, which investigates homicides outside the El Paso city limits, took over the case.

The complaint does not mention a possible motive for the fatal parking lot fight or if the men knew each other.

Sanchez Espinoza was arrested on a charge of murder. He is being held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown on a $1 million bond.

El Paso County court records show no other arrests and only a few traffic tickets for Sanchez Espinoza.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

Borderland: Between a border wall and a hard place, Mexican gray wolf Mr. Goodbar shot in New Mexico

More: Crime of the Week: 2 men burglarize Circle K in Central El Paso

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Socorro stabbing murder suspect found covered in blood, police say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 78-year-old man shot, killed outside Pine Hills pharmacy, deputies say

    78-year-old man shot, killed outside Pine Hills pharmacy, deputies say

  • Dan Markel murder: Magbanua defense team asking for another stay with trial just weeks away

    Magbanua, 37, was set to appear before a jury starting Feb. 14. A hearing to decide whether to continue the trial has been set for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

  • Deputies: Man, 78, killed during carjacking

    On Sunday, Orange County deputies say a 78-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of a CVS.

  • Milwaukee police officer shot in the line of duty breaks down over Bengals earning a Super Bowl trip

    Davis, 26, wasn't alive the last time the Bengals won a playoff game, let alone reached the Super Bowl.

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal in hate crime trial in death of Ahmaud Arbery

    Federal prosecutors thought it was important for them to get a confession, but Arbery's parents felt "betrayed." It appears the federal hate crimes trial will move forward.

  • US federal prisons on lockdown after two Texas inmates killed

    The US federal prison system has been placed on a nationwide lockdown after two inmates were killed and two others were injured Monday during a gang altercation at a federal penitentiary in Texas. The attack is just the latest example of serious violence within the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons. The lockdown, being instituted at the agency's more than 120 federal prisons across the US, was prompted by fears of potential retaliation and concern violence could spread to other facilities.

  • Voices: How Brad Pitt’s green housing dream for Hurricane Katrina survivors turned into a nightmare

    ‘I would like to say that there is always a silver lining, but with this situation, I really don’t see a silver lining because it really changed a lot of my plans that I had for myself in life’

  • Former death row inmate now parole-eligible in 5 years

    An intellectually disabled former Tennessee death row inmate will be eligible for parole in about five years after a judge re-sentenced him Monday to serve two concurrent life sentences, giving hope to Pervis Payne's family that he could be a free man relatively soon after serving more than three decades in prison. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan sentenced Payne to two life sentences that will run at the same time. Payne received the new sentences after he was removed from death row by the judge in November based on decisions by two court-appointed experts that Payne, 54, was intellectually disabled and could not be executed.

  • Manchin hired security detail amid threats and protests

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) spent heavily on private security over the last three months of the year as he became a prime target for progressive protesters angry at his role blocking a reconciliation package in the Senate.Filings with the Federal Election Commission show Manchin's campaign paid more than $75,000 on an Atlanta-based private security firm in November. Reporters at the time saw Manchin being trailed by what appeared to be a private...

  • Cosby asks Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case

    A lawyer for Bill Cosby asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reject a bid by prosecutors to revive his criminal sex assault case. The state’s highest court found that Cosby believed he had a nonprosecution agreement with a former district attorney when he gave damaging testimony in the accuser's 2005 lawsuit. Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean says the case rests on a narrow set of facts that should not interest the Supreme Court.

  • ‘We Were Scared’: 58-Year-Old Florida Man Smashes Window of Black Teens’ New Car, Then Follows Them for Miles; Now He Faces Hate Crime Charges In Unprovoked Attack

    A white man from DeLand, Florida has been released from the Volusia County Jail after being arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting two […]

  • Pedophile Madeleine McCann Suspect Reportedly Worked at Resort Where She Was Snatched

    ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ

  • Farrah Abraham leaving California following arrest, says she lost body function in altercation: report

    Farrah Abraham is reportedly leaving California following her recent arrest at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers

    Deal would have averted a hate crimes trial for Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were already sentenced to life in prison Travis McMichael, left, and his father Gregory McMichael, who were convicted along with William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Photograph: AP A federal judge has rejected a plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for two of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was chased by three white men and fat

  • Family wants no contact with woman facing terrorism charge

    The family of a Kansas woman charged with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion says they want nothing to do with her, a prosecutor said Monday. Allison Ekren, 42, made an initial appearance on Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. At the end of the hearing, though, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh told the judge that he had been in contact with Ekren's parents and her adult children, and all had said they wanted no contact with her.

  • Stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 found stripped outside of Tulsa

    A stolen 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was located in a rural area outside Tulsa, Okla., after having been stripped of its body panels.

  • Off-duty correction officer shoots armed Bronx robbers after he’s lured by woman with promise of date

    An off-duty correction officer shot a pair of armed robbers in the Bronx after he was lured into meeting up by a woman promising him a date, police sources said. The correction officer thought he was meeting 21-year-old Diamond Sanchez for a date about 6 p.m. Saturday — but she had other plans for him, the sources said. Police did not release the name of the correction officer, who’s in his ...

  • Two Florida Deputies Dead in Vacation Murder-Suicide

    Hillsborough County SheriffTwo Florida sheriff’s deputies who were in a romantic relationship were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide while traveling with other co-workers on vacation.The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said Detective Daniel Leyden was heard arguing with the other deputy on Saturday night just before gunshots rang out in a rental home in Augustine.Both were found with fatal wounds. Leyden’s appeared to be self-inflicted, authorities said.“Our Sheriff's Office family i

  • Orange Park firearms probe leads to machine-gun charges against Wisconsin YouTube celeb

    The indictment of Matthew Hoover, who posts on YouTube videos as CRS Firearms, alarmed supporters who by Monday had raised about $110,000 to help him.

  • Girl says man with homemade ‘Ski Patrol’ jacket followed her on Colorado mountain

    The man was “wearing a red jacket with ‘Ski Patrol’ written poorly on the outside, in what appeared to be Sharpie marker,” officials said.