Police: Blood at EC gun store burglary IDs suspect

Aug. 7—EAU CLAIRE — Blood left at the scene of an Eau Claire gun store burglary in March identified the suspect, police say.

Ricky R. Mares, 48, 736 1/2 Hobart St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of burglary and attempted theft of guns, and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Mares, which prohibits him from having contact with the business and using or possessing firearms.

Mares returns to court Sept. 13.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer responded to a burglary alarm at General Coin and Gun Exchange, 2221 S. Hastings Way, just after 11 p.m. on March 25.

The officer arrived to find the front glass window had been smashed out. The doors were secure and no suspect was located inside.

A stool had apparently been used to break the window. There was fresh blood on the blinds directly above where the window had been smashed.

A gun case had been tampered with. It appeared the suspect attempted to force entry into the case by striking the counter.

The owner entered the store and said nothing appeared to be missing.

Police reviewed store surveillance video the next day, which showed a male suspect breaking the window and entering the building.

The suspect removed a hammer from his pants and attempted to break the glass on the display cases. That glass did not break.

The suspect started to leave the store after he heard an alarm. He tried to break a display case one last time with the hammer but was unsuccessful.

Blood collected from the window blinds was sent to the State Crime Lab for DNA analysis. A lab report received Wednesday identified Mares as the suspect. A booking photo of Mares taken in April matched the description of the burglary suspect from the gun store's surveillance video.

Officers arrested Mares at his residence on Wednesday. He was wearing the same necklace the burglary suspect was wearing in the surveillance video.

Story continues

"I'm the dude you're looking for," Mares said after officers asked him if he committed the burglary.

Mares said it was his intention to steal a gun because he was having some mental health issues.

If convicted of the felony charges, Mares could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.