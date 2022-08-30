Police: Bloomer man wrote more than $28,000 in worthless checks

Aug. 30—EAU CLAIRE — A Bloomer man with a history of writing worthless checks wrote more than $28,000 in new worthless checks, police say.

Zachery J. Wojcik, 25, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of issuing a worthless check and two counts of bail jumping.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Wojcik, which prohibits him from writing checks or having contact with Hyvee.

Wojcik returns to court Oct. 4.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer met with an official at Hyvee on Aug. 24 concerning a loss of $28,375 due to Wojcik paying for merchandise with worthless checks on 10 different dates.

The Hyvee official said Wojcik claimed to owning a catering business and would make bulk purchases of alcohol. The checks would be written from two different business accounts and his personal account.

All the checks came back as having insufficient funds, closed or not able to process.

One check was written on March 9 in the amount of $4,617.59. The remaining checks were written between July 22 and Aug. 17.

The police officer spoke with Wojcik on Aug. 25. Wojcik said he believed the accounts had sufficient funds to pay for the checks. He said he used Chase Bank in Minnesota and an online bank called Sable/Coastal Community Bank for his checks.

Wojcik said he completed most of his banking transactions online, except when he needed to deposit cash.

He said he was able to print off his own checks from these accounts.

At the time of these incidents, Wojcik was free on bond for pending felony and misdemeanor cases in Chippewa County. As a condition of the bonds, Wojcik was prohibited from committing any new crimes.

Wojcik is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of issuing a worthless check in November 2020 in Eau Claire County.