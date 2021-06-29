POLICE BLOTTER

Jun. 28—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

June 25

4:40 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9000 block of Davison Road.

4:40 p.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 124.

June 26

4:08 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9000 block of Davison Road.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

June 25

10:49 p.m.: Jonathan Argenis Garcia, 27, Brownsville, Texas, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

June 26

3:42 p.m.: Chadwick Andrew Richards, 22, Clinton, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:56 p.m.: Daniel Michael Smith, 31, Westport, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

June 27

5:13 p.m.: Friedrich P. Minning, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

June 28

3:19 a.m.: Daniel M. Keihn, 36, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:29 a.m.: Nabria-Chante Okamoto Kinney, 38, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

June 25

4:40 p.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 124.

June 26

9:33 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of E. Woodside Dr.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

June 14

3:42 p.m.: Tracy L. Hammer, 60, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

5:17 p.m.: Wednesday Schuck, 51, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence (controlled substance).

June 15

10:32 a.m.: Timothy E. Albrecht, 30, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

12:13 p.m.: Jerald Allen Hutton III, 22, Arlington, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and sale of marijuana/hashish.

12:35 p.m.: Starla Desirae Biggs, 21, Arlington, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and sale of marijuana/hashish.

June 16

8:45 a.m.: Robert Ernest Wilson Jr., 28, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

10:38 a.m.: Christopher R. Lainhart, 54, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

1:42 p.m.: Jamey L. McQueen, 47, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charge of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

4:26 p.m.: Misty Dawn Jacobs, 46, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal trespass.

8:05 p. m.: Aaron Nelson Shaw, 55, Cambridge City, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

11:36 p.m.: Erin Renne Linville, 41, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession/use of a Legend drug, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, and an unspecified warrant.

June 17

12:47 a.m.: Christopher Michael Thomas Bogner, 41, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession/use of a Legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic drug.

9:55 a.m.: Devin Jessy Jones, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of meth.

10 a.m.: Sherri D. Day, 49, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

June 18

2:37 a.m.: Jeremy Eugene Peters, 40, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

12:22 p.m.: John O. Steele, 36, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of non-payment of child support and possession of paraphernalia.

June 19

1:55 p.m.: Christopher Alan Woods, 44, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

June 21

11:48 a.m.: Shannon Walker, 31, Roachdale, was arrested on preliminary charges of forgery and theft/receiving stolen property.

12:36 p.m.: Jamie Van Woods, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

1:16 p.m.: James Edward Woods Jr., 26, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, probation violation, and domestic battery.

6:51 p.m.: David Tanner Mull, 26, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and public intoxication.

8:38 p.m.: Moriah Kay Armstrong, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft/receiving stolen property.

June 23

1:03 a.m.: Lance Douglas Tressler, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, mischief, and possession of marijuana.

1:19 a.m.: Melinda A. Burgdoerfer, 40, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

June 26

12:21 a.m.: Misty Dawn Jacobs, 46, Rushville, was on preliminary charges of habitual traffic violator, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

June 27

12:44 p.m.: Carl Lloyd Foster, 36, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

St. Paul Fire Dept.

4:40 p.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 124.