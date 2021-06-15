POLICE BLOTTER
Jun. 14—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
June 9
5:57 a.m.: Samantha Alicia Ruble, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
4:32 p.m.: Dominic Taylor Cudworth, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
June 10
5:11 p.m.: Jeremy Michael Moore, 33, Somerset, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 11
11:35 a.m.: Hannah Paige Jines, 22, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:17 p.m.: Charles Millard Allen Jr., 41, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 12
7:21 p.m.: Verlon Dwayne Sexton, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
June 13
1:51 p.m.: Cory Lee Horner, 32, address not listed, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
June 1
2:17 p.m.: David W. Allen, 41, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
June 2
1:10 p.m.: John J. Marks, 55, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 3
2 p.m.: Stacie L. Mielcher, 44, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:43 p.m.: Robert D. Parsons, 40, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 4
4:45 p.m.: Bud Metcalf, 24, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
7:27 p.m.: John V. Ziegler, 40, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
10:51 p.m.: Shaun Jetter, 42, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence.
June 5
3:15 p.m.: Miranda K. Taylor, 29, Brookville, was arrested on four unspecified warrants.
7:23 p.m.: Tobias D. Dreyer, 22, Alexandrea, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motor boat while intoxicated.
7:29 p.m.: Tyler G. Smith, 30, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
11:09 p.m.: Martin C. Crawley, 22, Monte Vista, Colorado, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, reckless driving, aggressive driving, possession of paraphernalia, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and criminal recklessness.
11:27 p.m.: Tyler D. Kight, 32, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
June 6
10:24 a.m.: Antonio M. Crews, 28, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of receiving stolen property.
9:53 p.m.: Ronald C. Velde, 33, Franklin, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
June 7
12:30 p.m.: Dyuane E. Hoyt, 38, Salem, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 8
12:45 p.m.: Dylan W. Elza, 29, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:45 p.m.: Shane A. Schmidt, 38, Oldenburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
June 9
8:36 a.m.: Charles Zachary Hughes Ramsey, 25, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
1:58 p.m.: Terra Williams, 28, Dunkirk, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 10
3:16 p.m.: Jason Lee Valentine, 35, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 13
2:02 a.m.: Johnny Raye Broadway III, 21, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
3:43 a.m.: Daniel Jeff Murray, 24, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
2:20 p.m.: Gina Maria Pippin, 37, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and probation violation.