POLICE BLOTTER

Mar. 22—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

March 21

11 a.m.: Tyree T. Doss, 43, Maywood, Illinois, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and possession of marijuana/hashish.

2:45 p.m.: Hunter Gregory Raeth, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug, possession of marijuana/hashish, probation violation, and an unspecified warrant.

8:32 p.m.: Abrel Adorno-Crespo, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, reckless driving, and operating without ever having obtained an operator's license.

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

March 16

4:25 p.m.: Crystal A. Durham, 43, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:25 p.m.: Jay P. Lynn, 44, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

March 18

10:09 p.m.: Jesus A. Garcia, 43, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

10:35 p.m.: Daniel J. Glynn Jr., 52, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

March 19

3:44 a.m.: Robert S. Hite, 42, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic needle.

9:45 a.m.: Teresa S. Thomas, 47, Aurora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

8:03 a.m.: Lisa A. Walker, 52, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

9:43 p.m.: Jeremy D. Foreman, 48, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of marijuana/hashish.

March 20

1:13 a.m.: James D. Phillips, 31, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of residential entry.

March 21

1:19 a.m.: Joseph W. Rayburn, 32, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

March 22

2:13 a.m.: Toni L. Vestal, 24, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery involving a deadly weapon.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

March 20

12:44 p.m.: Michelle Dawn Abrams, 20, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

March 21

3:44 a.m.: James Edward Woods Jr., 26, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and interference with reporting a crime.