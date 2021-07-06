POLICE BLOTTER

Jul. 5—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Clarksburg Fire Dept.

July 3

7:38 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3, at North Decatur High School.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

June 2

5:27 p.m.: Jennifer K. White, 35, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of resisting.

9:42 p.m.: Lisa Marie Hodges, 34, Cleves, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

July 3

12:21 a.m.: Ritchie Lee Morton, 36, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child 16 years old or younger and intimidation.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

July 3

9:54 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 800 W.

7:38 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3, at North Decatur High School.

St. Paul Fire Dept.

July 3

7:38 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3, at North Decatur High School.

Westport Fire Dept.

July 3

9:54 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 800 W.