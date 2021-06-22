POLICE BLOTTER

Jun. 21—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Adams Fire Dept.

June 19

6:17 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 365 W.

Burney Fire Dept.

June 19

9:15 a.m.: Water rescue reported in the 2200 block of S. CR 700 W.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

June 18

11:15 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 365 W.

June 19

8:19 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4700 block of E. CR 640 N.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

June 19

12:18 a.m.: Jack R. Giddings, 49, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.

1:55 p.m.: Paul Richard Price, 38, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting, resisting, and possession of meth.

June 20

12:34 a.m.: Joshua Joseph Ailes, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

June 15

5:43 p.m.: Hunter W. Baker, 22, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

June 16

10:54 p.m.: Kyle A. Gabbard, 27, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

June 18

12: 30 p.m.: Michael V. Metzgar, 60, Clinton, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motorboat while intoxicated.

June 19

8:20 p.m.: Clayton J. Reisert, 47, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

June 20

12:04 p.m.: Jeffrey T. Hill, 44, Modoc, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motorboat while intoxicated.

9:15 p.m.: Andrew M. Stutz, 28, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and disorderly conduct as well as an unspecified warrant.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

June 18

3:30 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 600 block of W. North St.

9:07 p.m.: Fire investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 135.

11:10 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1200 block of N. Lincoln St.

June 19

Story continues

10:27 a.m.: Water rescue reported at Washington and Lincoln streets.

5:33 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1000 block of N. Tralan Dr.

Letts Fire Dept.

June 19

9:09 a.m.: Water rescue reported in Westport.

12:20 p.m.: Water rescue reported at Westport dam.

5:29 p.m.: Water rescue reported at CR 950 S. and 350 W.

9:17 p.m.: Water rescue reported at CR 950 S. and 350 W.

Westport Fire Dept.

June 19

9:09 a.m.: Water rescue reported in Westport.

10:03 a.m.: Water rescue reported at Westport dam.

12:20 p.m.: Water rescue reported at Westport dam.

12:44 p.m.: Water rescue reported in the 3500 block of W. Layton Dr.

5:29 p.m.: Water rescue reported at CR 950 S. and 350 W.

9:17 p.m.: Water rescue reported at CR 950 S. and 350 W.