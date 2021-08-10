POLICE BLOTTER
Aug. 9—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 6
2:36 p.m.: Jason Leroy Willey, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
6:12 p.m.: Paul L. Posz, 54, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:52 p.m.: David W. Davidson II, 42, Napoleon, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, sexual battery, resisting, and intimidation.
7:10 p.m.: Christopher B. Speer, 58, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
9:48 p.m.: Robert B. Smith, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Aug. 7
1:42 a.m.: Draydon Bradley Cain, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 8
3:34 a.m.: Quinlan Faith Johnston, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
9:54 p.m.: Austin Martin Underhill, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Aug. 7
8 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Parkside Dr.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Aug. 7
8:43 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of N. Taylor St.