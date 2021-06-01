POLICE BLOTTER

May 31—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

May 28

11 a.m.: Michael Francis Castleton, 30, New Point, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:40 p.m.: Mark Allen Pope, 60, Hudsonville, Michigan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

May 29

12:19 a.m.: Miles Edward McAdams, 19, Holton, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

8:29 a.m.: Stephanie Kay Quinlan, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of meth.

6:01 p.m.: John Tyler Byard, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

11:48 p.m.: Maurice G. Archie, 48, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana/hashish.

May 30

12:56 a.m.: Annie Coleen Charles Cunningham, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

7:28 p.m.: Deanna L. White, 45, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.

May 31

12:48 a.m.: Tabitha Patricia Dick, 20, Mora, Minnesota, was arrested on an unspecified charge.