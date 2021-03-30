POLICE BLOTTER

Kevin Green, Greensburg Daily News, Ind.
·3 min read

Mar. 29—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

March 26

2:48 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 4900 block of E. CR 640 N.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

March 26

10:14 a.m.: Michaela Cheyenne Owens, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:16 p.m.: Andrew Shane Justice, 31, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

11:16 p.m.: Anthony Richards, 28, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

March 27

3:22 p.m.: Anthony R. Salyers, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on five unspecified warrants.

6:34 p.m.: Timothy Wolfe, 52, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a handgun without a license.

March 28

10:08 a.m.: Miguel Francisco Dominguez-Ramirez, 42, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever having obtained a license and operating with a BAC of .15 or more.

8:03 p.m.: Eric Michael Richardson, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of confinement.

9:22 p.m.: Joshua Alan Spaulding, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

March 26

1:44 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and CR 800 N.

2:51 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Dr.

3:30 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of S. Ireland St.

6:44 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 850 W.

March 27

12:39 a.m.: Minor consumption reported in the 8400 block of W. CR 100 S.

2:47 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 144.

3:55 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.

11:56 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 132.

March 28

7:44 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. 421.

8:03 p.m.: Confinement reported in the 1700 block of E. CR 950 S.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

March 26

10:18 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Barachel Lane.

March 28

9:07 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of W. Washington St.

Greensburg Police Dept.

March 26

2:51 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Dr.

5:56 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Lincoln and North.

11:16 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Brockworth and Ingleton.

March 28

12:13 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported on the Walmart Super Center parking lot.

1:59 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 900 block of N. Lincoln St.

4:35 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Dr.

4:38 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Ave.

6:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of N. Kaleigh Lane.

9:07 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of W. Washington St.

New Point Fire Dept.

March 27

2:47 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 144.

