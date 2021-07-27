POLICE BLOTTER

Jul. 26—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

July 23

2:25 p.m.: Connor Douglas Gommel, 27, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a Legend drug or precursor.

July 24

9:51 a.m.: Donald Mervin Gambrel, 35, Seymour, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

July 25

8:29 p.m.: Michael John Howard, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on two preliminary charges of failure to appear as well as driving while suspended with a prior.

July 26

12:41 a.m.: Stanley Andre Monsen, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

July 19

3:45 p.m.: Myron L. Weston, 43, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:49 p.m.: Jason L. Milbourn, 42, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

July 20

8:30 p.m.: Bharatkumar K. Patel, 49, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

8:34 p.m.: Steven L. Power, 62, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

July 22

3:15 p.m.: Andrea J. Houston, 25, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

July 23

6:07 p.m.: Duane Steele, 33, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

7:21 p.m.: Jodie A. Winters, 40, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.