POLICE BLOTTER

Jul. 12—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

July 9

11:23 a.m.: Cody Steven Bruner, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

11:23 a.m.: Thelma Louise Green, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of maintaining a common nuisance.

11:23 a.m.: Amber Lynn Olds, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.

11:23 a.m.: Michael Parker, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.

July 10

6:39 p.m.: James Scott Elliott, 47, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

10:38 p.m.: Darrell G. Baker, 68, Milton, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated /endangerment.

11:58 p.m.: Russell N. McKay, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, intimidation, and public intoxication.

July 11

12:04 a.m.: Anthony Chancellor Cash, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

5:32 p.m.: Timothy R. Dickson, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating while intoxicated.

11:42 p.m.: Alicia Marie Lock, 37, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

July 1

10:42 a.m.: Roney Matthew Watts, 33, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

5:46 p.m.: Joyce Ann Lagunes Franceschy, 40, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and driving while suspended.

July 2

7:06 p.m.: Jonathan Dean Gilbert, 32, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and public intoxication.

July 3

5:53 p.m.: Crystal Marie Dean, 39, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

July 5

1:02 p.m.: Austin Duane Dunn, 21, Greenwood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft of utilities.

July 6

2 p.m.: Shawna Michelle Streeval, 22, Carthage, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:19 p.m.: John Daniel Cline III, 29, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:07 p.m.: Robert Ernest Wilson Jr., 28, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependant.

July 7

3:32 a.m.: Nathan Allan O'Neal, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, reckless driving, resisting, driving under the influence/endangerment, and operating while intoxicated.

July 8

12:35 a.m.: Brad Lee Williams, 43, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

July 9

12:43 p.m.: Dillon Lee Wilkerson, 25, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to stop after an injury accident.

4:17 a.m.: William Edward Sweet Jr., 38, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

7:40 p.m.: Kathy S. Cole, 53, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

10:09 p.m.: Daniel W. Crawford, 48, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal confinement, resisting, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

July 10

7:34 p.m.: Heavenly Chyanne Arvin, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and obstruction of justice.

8:01 p.m.: Dustin Lee Michael Bunch, 30, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and obstruction of justice.