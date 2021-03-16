POLICE BLOTTER
Mar. 15—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
March 12
6:40 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of Country Club Dr.
7:34 p.m: Sex offense reported in the 100 block of S. Main St.
March 13
9:51 p.m: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of E. Boehringer St.
March 14
8:42 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1300 block of Ind. 46.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
March 12
12:23 p.m.: Robert Allen Scrogham, 44, Lexington, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:45 p.m.: John E. Smith, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 13
1:32 p.m.: Jeffrey S. Bates, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
March 14
1:32 a.m.: Katie Elizabeth Bronnert, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
7:05 p.m.: Bobby E. Lucas, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
March 12
9:24 a.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 100 block of W. First St., Versailles.
10:35 a.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 200 block of N. Morgan St., Versailles.
12:06 p.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 200 block of N. Morgan St., Versailles.
12:33 p.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 100 block of W. First St, Versailles.
12:36 p.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 100 block of W. First St., Versailles.
3:37 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 7800 block of S. U.S. 421, Versailles.
6:31 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of W. First St., Versailles.
March 13
6:43 a.m.: Accident type unknown reported in East Hill Park, Versailles.
7:28 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 8500 block of N. Ind. 101, Sunman.
8:16 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 700 block of E. Carr St., Milan.
March 14
1:36 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 129 and U.S. 50.
3:18 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 4800 block of S. Ind. 129, Versailles.
4:05 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 8300 block of N. Old Michigan Road, Osgood.
8:14 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 300 block of S. Meridian St., Sunman.
8:44 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 8600 block of E. Ind. 46, Sunman.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
March 12
2:18 p.m.: John Allyn Smith, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
3:45 p.m.: Sandra Dawn Collins, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of selling a Schedule I, II or III drug.
5:01 p.m.: Melissa Ann Wickline, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
6:08 p.m.: Sarah Rachelle Hunt, 37, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
7:24 p.m.: Tiphany Jodawn Crain, 43, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while never having obtained a license.
March 13
3:43 p.m.: Natasia Jo Drysdale, 34, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
6:14 p.m.: Bryan Dwayne Wood, 33, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended and unlawful operation of a motor vehicle.
8:58 p.m.: David Wayne Baker, 43, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
9:23 p.m.: John Charles McGowan, 35, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Westport Fire Dept.
March 14
11:17 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Range St.