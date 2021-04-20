POLICE BLOTTER
Apr. 19—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire Dept.
13:31:11 04/16/21 FIRE STRUCTURE 7163 E COUNTY RD 150 N, GREENSBURG.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
April 16
7:43 a.m.: Jeremy Eugene Peters, 39, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
10:12 a.m.: Cody Jacob Mueller, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on four unspecified warrants.
1 p.m.: Matthew Jared Hostetler, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of child pornography.
4:01 p.m.: Richiana Shanieka Ann Leggs, 20, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:22 p.m.: Keisha N. Hannum, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
7:22 p.m.: Dakota Lee Tedder, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic violation.
April 17
5:25 a.m.: Brandon Andrew Butz, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
8:38 p.m.: Benjamin Eugene Lutz, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
9:10 p.m.: Larry Wayne Knight, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
April 18
1:17 a.m.: Sherri Bright Kalvig, 60, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
6:31 p.m.: Brianna Renee Henson, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Incidents
03:42:52 04/17/21 Crash Pd 1519 N COUNTY RD 850 E, GREENSBURG.
21:10:14 04/17/21 Fight 516 W MAIN ST, GREENSBURG.
23:51:09 04/17/21 Fire Structure 11620 S COUNTY RD 60 SW, WESTPORT.
00:39:07 04/18/21 Drugs / Invest 8885 S STATE RD 3; SOUTH DECATUR HIGH SCHOOL, GREENSBURG.
11:37:33 04/18/21 Battery 4980 W OLD HWY 46, GREENSBURG.
15:19:38 04/18/21 Crash Pd 818 N COUNTY RD 80 NE, GREENSBURG.
17:29:38 04/18/21 Crash Injury 6254 E STATE RD 46, GREENSBURG.
19:31:10 04/18/21 Fire Structure 308 S WALNUT ST, WESTPORT.
21:53:22 04/18/21 Crash Lsa 8137 E COUNTY RD 400 N, GREENSBURG.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
April 15
3:34 p.m.: Catherine M. Brewer, 38, West Harrison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:05 p.m.: Michael T. Gates, 22, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:54 p.m.: Donald E. Hendrick Jr., 45, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, domestic battery and possession of meth.
8:56 p.m.: Timothy B. Estridge, 47, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated.
April 16
10:30 a.m.: Wesley I. Lee, 37, Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.
April 17
10 p.m.: Samantha J. Warren, 28, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
April 18
12:06 a.m.: Olivia G. Smith, 20, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while suspended with a prior.
2:47 a.m.: Jordan T. Rooks, 23, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
21:43:06 04/18/21 FIRE ILLEG BURN 411 N ANDERSON ST, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Police Dept.
12:51:24 04/16/21 Crash Pd 2301 N BROADWAY ST; LEASING OFFICE LAKE POINTE APARTMENTS, GREENSBURG.
11:01:25 04/17/21 Attmpt Break In 805 E RANDALL ST; KEVINS MINI STORAGE, GREENSBURG.
18:38:18 04/17/21 Vehicle Theft 202 N EAST ST;APT 1, GREENSBURG.
21:27:00 04/18/21 Theft 308 E SYCAMORE ST, WESTPORT.
21:43:06 04/18/21 Fire Illeg Burn 411 N ANDERSON ST, GREENSBURG.
23:35:03 04/18/21 Vehicle Theft 1321 N INGLETON DR; APT E, GREENSBURG.
00:01:50 04/19/21 Vehicle Theft 1321 N INGLETON DR; APT E, GREENSBURG.
Letts Fire Dept.
New Point Fire Dept.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
April 14
4:06 p.m.: Jeremy Eugene Peters, 39, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 15
9:52 a.m.: Bruce A. Armstrong, 42, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
10:34 a.m.: Ryan Joseph Ruhlman, 37, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
3:25 p.m.: Eric M. Snapp, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, two counts of auto theft/receiving, and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
11:54 p.m.: Rachel Renee Brady, 35, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended and use of another's/altered license.
April 16
2:56 p.m.: Laura R. Warner, 34, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burgarly.
11:26 p.m.: Rebecca LaBracque, 23, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
April 17
2:51 a.m.: Tyler James McLeod, 25, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession/use of a Legend drug.
April 18
1:55 a.m.: Susie Clare Gilliland, 29, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
11:36 a.m.: Brenda Lee Howard, 52, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Westport Fire Dept.
20:59:06 04/16/21 FIRE ILLEG BURN 102 W RACE ST, WESTPORT.
