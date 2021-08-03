POLICE BLOTTER

Aug. 2—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

July 30

10:20 a.m.: Donald Jesse Howard, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:05 p.m.: Zachary James Schermerhorn, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

8:15 p.m.: Thomas Michael Ballenger, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

July 26

11 a.m.: Anna M. Boyer, 43, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:47 p.m.: Zachery J. Burkhart, 29, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and manufacturing/dealing meth.

8:47 p.m.: Trevor L. Ruble, 24, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of manufacturing/dealing meth.

July 27

1:45 p.m.: William J. Mathews, 63, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sexual battery.

10:16 p.m.: Ethan L. Hamilton, 31, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.

July 28

10:55 a.m.: Anthony J. Eldridge, 33, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

July 30

10:45 a.m.: Alexis T. Wylie, 25, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:07 p.m.: Boyd J. Isaacs, 55, Laurel, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

8:55 p.m.: Celcie C. Igleheart, 19, Redkey, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, theft of a firearm, and possession of a handgun without a license.

July 31

3:27 a.m.: Oscar M. Nester Jr., 55, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and operating while intoxicated.

8:09 a.m.: Dakota L. Burgess, 24, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal recklessness.

11:02 p.m.: Andrew D. Ketterman, 29, Dillsboro, was arrested for reckless driving.

2:05 p.m.: Tyler S. Alsman, 28, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Story continues

Aug. 1

2:27 p.m.: Damon R. Baker, 46, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:40 p.m.: Jason I. Enix, 42, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6 p.m.: Manuel D. Hernandez Ayala, 45, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior, operating with a BAC of .15 or more, and operating while intoxicated.