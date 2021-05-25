POLICE BLOTTER

May 24—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

May 21

7:52 a.m.: Justin Clay Hollin, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:30 a.m.: Eric P. Klosterkemper, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of child pornography.

2:40 p.m.: Zach Bennett, 28, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 22

11:11 p.m.: Kevin Dale Bowling, 54, Scottsburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or higher.

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

May 17

9:10 a.m.: Dustin A. Buckhave, 32, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

12:30 p.m.: James A. Lawrence, 48, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3 p.m.: Anthony Pierce, 23, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:11 p.m.: Brian E. Burris, 41, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:30 p.m.: Derek R. Gaddis, 30, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.

May 18

3:30 p.m.: Tiffany D. Murphy, 39, Liberty, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 19

9 a.m.: Thomas J. Combs, 52, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6 p.m.: Jason C. Ott, 45, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:11 p.m.: Vanessa H. Elliott, 47, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 20

10:50 a.m.: Randi E. Meyer, 34, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and resisting.

2:10 p.m.: Jesse L. Dishmon, 32, Muncie, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

6:18 p.m.: Randi E. Meyer, 34, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and resisting.

May 21

8:39 a.m.: Dustin L. Keller, 32, New Trenton, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 23

10:50 a.m.: Brooke N. McCoy, 29, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.

4:20 p.m.: Ross A. Hunt, 33, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 24

2:05 a.m.: Bill C. Lynam, 19, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.