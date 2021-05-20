POLICE BLOTTER

May 19—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

13:57:53 05/17/21 CRASH INJURY STATE RD 3 / 400 N, GREENSBURG.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

May 17

7:51 p.m.: Isaac Boone Hathaway, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:19 p.m.: Destiny Cheyenne Warrick, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

10:54 p.m.: Cade Michael Biederman, 18, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and minor in possession of alcohol.

May 18

3:32 a.m.: Johnny Chavez, 53, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating with a BAC of .15 or more.

10:56 a.m.: John Michael Meyer, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:06 p.m.: James Loren Hardin, 43, Edinburgh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:45 p.m.: Timothy Christian Rushton, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

08:54:52 05/17/21 Crash Pd I-74 / 128 WB, GREENSBURG.

13:01:14 05/17/21 Crash Injury 80 NE / 350 E, GREENSBURG.

13:57:53 05/17/21 Crash Injury STATE RD 3 / 400 N, GREENSBURG.

16:48:40 05/17/21 Crash Pd 200 S / 1050 W, GREENSBURG.

22:54:43 05/17/21 Crim Mischief 408 E SCHOTT ST, WESTPORT.

10:25:06 05/18/21 Crash Pd 400 N / 850 E, GREENSBURG.

15:31:33 05/18/21 Crash Pd 708 E COUNTY RD 1000 S, WESTPORT.

15:42:15 05/18/21 Crash Pd 1409 S COUNTY RD 850 E; PETRO TRUCK STOP, GREENSBURG.

18:53:54 05/18/21 Death Invest I-74 / MM 143 EB, GREENSBURG.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

13:01:14 05/17/21 CRASH INJURY 80 NE / 350 E, GREENSBURG.

13:57:53 05/17/21 CRASH INJURY STATE RD 3 / 400 N, GREENSBURG.

Greensburg Police Dept.

16:28:55 05/17/21 Battery 1807 N BROADWAY ST; RURAL KING, GREENSBURG.

08:50:16 05/18/21 Battery 906 W GASTON DR; APT D, GREENSBURG.

15:06:16 05/18/21 Crash Pd WESTRIDGE / ALLISON, GREENSBURG.

16:29:34 05/18/21 Battery 720 N LINCOLN ST; GREENSBURG.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

May 13

2:55 p.m.: Ernest Lee Knight, 27, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

May 14

8:55 a.m.: Christa Kay Spurlock, 50, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and trafficking with an inmate.

9:03 a.m.: Sandy Marie Turner, 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession/use of a Legend drug, and possession of paraphernalia.

10:49 a.m.: Darrell Leon Babbs, 30, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, dealing meth, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of paraphernalia.

3:20 p.m.: Timothy Alan Palmer, 44, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

9:33 p.m.: Donald Mitchell Perkins, 53, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence second offense, and an unspecified writ of attachment.

May 16

3:20 p.m.: Willis H. Laird Jr., 60, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of mariuana, and driving under the influence.

May 18

9:20 a. m.: Joseph W. McDaniel, 39, Lewisville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of paraphernalia.

9:52 a.m.: Joy L. Haymon, 58, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

May 19

12:40 p.m.: Bryan Lane Hundley, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, battery, probation violation, invasion of privacy, and an unspecified warrant.

St. Paul Marshal

08:59:28 05/17/21 Crash Pd I-74 / 126 WB, GREENSBURG.

Westport Fire Dept.

21:06:34 05/17/21 FIRE BRUSH 13636 S COUNTY RD 1100 W, WESTPORT.

Westport Marshal

15:31:33 05/18/21 Crash Pd 708 E COUNTY RD 1000 S, WESTPORT.

17:22:20 05/18/21 Crim Mischief WESTPORT KIWAINIS PARK, WESTPORT.

21:00:14 05/18/21 Crash Pd 102 S STATE RD 3; PAVEYS GAS & MINI MART, WESTPORT.