POLICE BLOTTER

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

FIRE OUTCNTY MA 7161 N HAMBURG;

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

April 9

9:21 a.m.: Christopher Louis Britt, 24, St. Paul, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:26 a.m.: Alexcis Mariah Ashlyn Abbott, 24, Waldron, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10 a.m.: Benjamin S. Thayer, 30, North Vernon, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

7:09 p.m.: Corinthian L. Cates Jr., 19, Sevierville, Tennessee, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft of a vehicle.

7:54 p.m.: Clifford Ray Jr., 46, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:51 p.m.: Angela S. McCubbins, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of meth.

April 10

12:08 p.m.: Derick L. Wright, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:08 p.m.: John James Hermann, 53, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

11:46 p.m.: Carli Cheyenne Imel, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and public intoxication.

April 11

1:02 a.m.: Joseph Allen Wood, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and disorderly conduct.

Incidents

07:33:58 04/09/21 Crash Pd 75 E COUNTY RD 1000 S, WESTPORT.

17:12:05 04/09/21 Crash Pd 240 NW / 500 W, GREENSBURG.

18:30:36 04/09/21 Pd I-74 / MM 143 EB, GREENSBURG.

23:11:37 04/09/21 Counterfeit 1915 N LINCOLN ST; TACO BELL, GREENSBURG.

17:56:08 04/11/21 Shots Fired 4588 W COUNTY RD 700 S, GREENSBURG.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

12:14:44 04/10/21 FIRE INVEST 999 S LAKE MCCOY DR; LOT 65, GREENSBURG.

Greensburg Police Dept.

13:13:29 04/09/21 Lsa 1703 N LINCOLN ST; EL REPARO, GREENSBURG.

13:46:44 04/09/21 Crimes Ag Child 900 BLOCK N CARVER ST, GREENSBURG.

13:58:31 04/09/21 Theft 201 W MAIN ST, GREENSBURG.

21:51:15 04/09/21 Drugs / Invest LINCOLN / FIFTH, GREENSBURG.

05:58:46 04/10/21 Crash Pd 46 / BOULEVARD RD, GREENSBURG.

12:14:44 04/10/21 Fire Invest 999 S LAKE MCCOY DR; LOT 65, GREENSBURG.

15:28:19 04/10/21 Disorderly Pers 720 N LINCOLN ST; DECATUR COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, GREENSBURG.

17:01:09 04/10/21 Drugs / Invest 201 W FOURTH ST, GREENSBURG.

23:46:05 04/10/21 Drugs / Invest 2105 N STATE RD 3; MAIN SOURCE BANK CORP. HEADQUATERS, GREENSBURG.

13:30:32 04/11/21 Crash Lsa 790 GREENSBURG COMMONS SHOPPING; WALMART SUPER CENTER, GREENSBURG.

16:05:55 04/11/21 Crash Pd MAIN / BROADWAY, GREENSBURG.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

April 7

11:02 a.m.: Brandon Good, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

3:20 p.m.: Bryce Storm Lee Nichols, 21, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of distribution of harmful materials.

7:37 p.m .: Loren Joseph Littrel Jr., 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of meth as well as an unspecified warrant.

10:16 p.m.: Samuel David Stanley Jr., 33, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

11:18 p.m.: David S. Stanley, 33, Waldron, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

April 8

10:30 a.m.: Rachel Renee Brady, 35, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment and an unspecified warrant.

4:01 p.m.: Christopher Paul Schoenfeld, 36, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

4:20 p.m.: Onyx Marie Sanders, 20, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and operating while never having obtained a license.

11:16 p.m.: Justin Herschel Yoder, 32, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while suspended.

April 9

1:22 a.m.: Frank Cordell Sommerville, 54, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

6:29 a.m.: Eric Dewayne Cox, 31, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

9:54 a.m.: Shay N. Finley, 6, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, and possession of a Schedule I drug.

10:09 a.m.: Jerry D. Ervin, 32, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

10:25 a.m.: Marc Anthony Jones Jr., 28, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:37 a.m.: George Robert Wilder, 39, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:42 a.m.: Samuel L. Jackson, 47, Pendleton, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:49 a.m.: David A. Punch, 36, Alexandria, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:29 a.m.: Carlos Maliekdesean Neal, 29, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:14 p.m.: Benjamin James Niece, 31, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

April 11

1:57 a.m.: Jessica Lynn Davis, 25, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and neglect of a dependant.

2:30 p.m.: William J. Zapfe, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.