POLICE BLOTTER

Mar. 8—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

March 5

1:03 p.m.: Savannah Coryn Millsaps, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:06 p.m.: Karson Wade Hartwell, 20, Elwood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:07 p.m.: Justin Wade Black, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.

5:43 p.m.: David Neil Oliver Jr., 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

8:53 p.m.: Kevin Howard Stevenson, 24, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, driving while suspended and driving while intoxicated/endangerment.

10:20 p.m.: Christopher A. White, 42, Homer, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

March 6

3:37 a.m.: Robert Wesley Dean, 38, Florence, Alabama, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while intoxicated.

March 7

2 a.m.: Edward O'Brian Carter, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated.

March 8

12:50 a.m.: Deborah May Wise, 64, Waldron, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

March 2

12:20 p.m.: Charles E. Harvery 57, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1 p.m.: Brandon A. Peters, 40, Gillford, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:02 p.m.: Joshua B. Isaacs, 37, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

March 3

7:14 p.m.: Gary M. Adams, 55, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated.

March 5

8:09 p.m.: Janet A. Covington, 67, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.

8:09 p.m.: William I. Covington, 34, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of paraphernalia.

March 7

9:45 p.m.: Timothy J. Wilson, 62, Weatherford, Texas, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

March 6

8:05 a.m.: Tyler J. Riggle, 27, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a syringe.

March 8

12:24 a.m.: Gabriel C. Nunier, 18, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Rush County Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

March 5

2:55 p.m.: Cole Alexander Wells, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of residential entry, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

6:06 p.m.: Trey Jeffrey Alan Judd, 23, Milton, was arrested on preliminary charges of carrying a handgun without a permit, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic, possession of paraphernalia and trafficking with an inmate.

March 6

1:12 a.m.: Joy L. Haymon, 67, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

2:49 p.m.: Alford Collins Jr., 65, Homer, was arrested on preliminary charges of arson, domestic battery, aggravated battery and driving while suspended.

March 7

5:07 a.m.: Martin Garold Joe Bozarth, 41, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a Legend drug and unlawful possession of a syringe.

5:16 a.m.: Patricia Lynn Hurst, 38, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a Legend drug, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a syringe.

12:29 p.m.: Lee Victorro French, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

7:40 p.m.: Tara E. Myers, 41, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

March 8

7:02 a.m.: Steven George Gabbard, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.