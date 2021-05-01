POLICE BLOTTER

May 1—Kingston man allegedly steals

Back the Blue signs

KINGSTON — A Kingston man is facing theft charges after borough police say he stole a large pro-police sign from a building near Kingston Corners.

Justin Scott Brittain, 25, was charged on Friday with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

According to a post on the Kingston Municipal Police Department Facebook page, the investigation into Brittain began after police were made aware that the sign had been stolen on Sunday.

Video surveillance showed a male carrying a "Back the Blue" sign entering the Kingston Corners building, later exiting before heading to 700 West Market St. Once there, police say he could be seen removing a large sign with the same message from the building.

Police say they determined the male was Brittain, who court records show was just charged last week out of Kingston for possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use.

Police went to Brittain's place of residence on Friday at around 2 p.m. Brittain attempted to flee, but was taken into custody, police said.

Harveys Lake woman facing charges

after domestic incident

DALLAS TWP. — A Harveys Lake woman is facing charges of simple assault and other counts after police say she struck her boyfriend during an argument, charging at him while police were interviewing them.

Jamie Michelle Lundy, 37, was charged on Friday with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and two summary counts of harassment.

According to township police, the incident in question occurred on Thursday. Police were dispatched to 308 Kunkle Road when a woman called police saying that a female (later identified as Lundy) came to her residence crying, saying she had just gotten into a fight with her boyfriend.

Officers spoke with the caller, who said Lundy had gone back to her residence at 17 Middle Lane, Dallas Township. Once officers got there, they saw Lundy sitting outside, smoking a cigarette. The officer who responded said he identified himself twice, but got no response from the woman.

A man exited the home, who police say identified himself as Jeremey Glaser. Glaser said he was in Kingston when he received a call from the Dallas VFW saying that Lundy, his girlfriend, was intoxicated and needed to leave. Glaser said he asked the caller to take Lundy's keys, but the caller said he was following Lundy home.

Glaser said when he arrived home, Lundy was pulling into the driveway. He said he could see she was intoxicated and an argument began. Glaser claims Lundy came at him swinging and striking him. Officers observed a recent red area on Glaser's forearm.

While police were speaking with Glaser, Lundy allegedly came outside and began asking where her phone was, repeatedly asking the question even though Glaser said he did not know where it was. Police say Lundy charged at Glaser, and officers prevented her from getting any closer.

Lundy began to again demand where her phone was and again allegedly attempted to charge at Glaser, before also attempting to charge at officers. Lundy was placed under arrest and handcuffed.

Court records show she was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Joseph A. Halesey, who set her bail at $25,000 unsecured, which means she will only need to pay the bail should she miss her next court date. She is next scheduled to appear in court on May 13 for her preliminary hearing.

Edwardsville man accused

of stealing stepbrother's handgun

NEWPORT TWP. — A man is locked up after police say he stole his stepbrother's firearm from his bedroom.

Jesse Joseph Rowles, 27, is locked up on Friday after being unable to post $25,000 bail. He was charged on Friday with one count each of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and person not to possess a firearm, all felony counts.

According to police, they were dispatched to 148 Robert St., Newport Township, on Thursday, where they spoke with Cody Smith. Smith said that, while he was sleeping the night before, he believes Rowles came into his room and stole his handgun.

The handgun was a Taurus G3 9mm. Smith said that the last time he had seen the gun was on April 28, right before he had gone to sleep. When he came home from work on April 29, he noticed the gun was missing from his nightstand.

Smith said that Rowles was the only person who had been in the home besides the people that live there. Another individual at the home, Shilo Smith (whose relationship to Cody is not explained in the affidavit) said Rowles had been in Cody's room "snooping," leaving at around 9 p.m., before returning at around 10:30 p.m.

Rowles, police say, contacted the department and came in on his own free will, saying he never went to Cody's room. According to him, he left the home at around 2 p.m., returning at about 3:15 p.m. to get paperwork he'd forgotten, and didn't return again until about 10 p.m.

Rowles said that when he left at 2 p.m., he left with his girlfriend, and that he was with her again when he returned, saying he couldn't get in because no one answered.

The girlfriend, Kera Musial, did not corroborate Rowles' story, instead saying she did not leave with him until about 8 p.m. and that she never returned.

After being made aware of that information, Rowles was read his Miranda rights, and police say he continued to change the version of events of when he came and left the home. Rowles was placed under arrest at this time.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.

— By Patrick Kernan