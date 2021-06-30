POLICE BLOTTER

Jun. 30—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

June 28

6:15 a.m.: Heather Lou Vonburg, 40, Indianapolis, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

6:37 a.m.: Natalie Ann Drouillard II, 21, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:06 a.m.: Marialena E. Cole, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:44 p.m.: Christopher Allan Bracken, 39, Fairfield, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and operating while intoxicated.

June 30

1:02 a.m.: Nathaniel P. Love, 40, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

June 25

10:15 a.m.: James R. Hicks Jr., 54, Brookville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

6:56 p.m.: Brandon A. Peters, 41, Vallonia, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

June 26

2:25 p.m.: Calvin W. Moore, 34, Fort Thomas, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.

5:45 p.m.: Blake E. Brown, 32, Richmond, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

6:52 p.m.: Brian A. Lewis, 19, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

7:45 p.m.: Kent S. Smith, 47, Richmond, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

June 27

3:33 p.m.: Melissa A. Meier, 37, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, resisting, and making a false identity statement.

8:50 p.m.: Bishop M. Coleman, 24, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

Millhousen Fire Dept.

June 29

12:26 a.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at CR 400 S. and 60 E.

Westport Fire Dept.

June 28

4:35 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 300 block of S. Walnut Street.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

June 28

10:15 p.m.: Henry Hunter Case, 60, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence (.15%) and public intoxication.

June 29

8:33 a.m.: Timothy W. Wolfe, 52, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia as well as an unspecified warrant.

11:38 a.m.: Travis Lee Fultz, 56, Mays, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence (.15%) and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.