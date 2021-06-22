POLICE BLOTTER
Jun. 22—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
June 21
9:03 p.m.: Nicholas Edward Lee, 28, Lebanon, was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
June 21
4:50 p.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported at Ind. 46 and CR 850 E.
June 22
12:29 a.m.: Fire/smoke odor reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
New Point Fire Dept.
June 21
4:50 p.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported at Ind. 46 and CR 850 E.
Westport Fire Dept.
June 21
1:01 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 1100 block of N. Kentucky Ave.