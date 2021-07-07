POLICE BLOTTER
Jul. 7—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
July 6
10 a.m.: Robert B. Smith, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
3 p.m.: Joshua William Biederman, 32, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:32 p.m.: Billy A. Runyan, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:44 p.m.: Brandon Michael Hatfield, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:21 p.m.: Ricky A. McQueen, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and operating with a BAC of .15% or more.
11:04 p.m.: Cory Hersley, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
11:04 p.m.: Noah James Hersley, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and minor in possession of alcohol.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
July 6
6:44 a.m.: Brush fire reported at Montgomery and Cedar.
5:54 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 1500 block of N. East St.