POLICE BLOTTER

Jun. 9—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

June 4

11:57 a.m.: Ishmeal Mayfield, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:05 p.m.: Derik A. Moore, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and resisting law enforcement.

2:11 p.m.: Brian Keith Fogle, 39, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

2:55 p.m.: Austin Christopher Shawn Catron, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:20 p.m.: Amanda Renee Chaney, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:02 p.m.: Charles Edward Remmler, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

6:48 p.m.: Teresa Nall, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

10:59 p.m.: Michael Ray Moore, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.

June 5

3:10 p.m.: Destinee Paige Goehring, 23, Greensbureg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

June 7

3:47 p.m.: Gary Andrew Moore, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:49 p.m.: Jose Luis Rodriquez, 43, Hampton, Iowa, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, ressiting, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic.

June 8

11:39 a.m.: James M. Bulmer, 47, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:21 p.m.: Cheyenne Imel, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana/hashish.

11:16 p.m.: Brandon James Dover, 27, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, disorderly conduct, intimidation and public intoxication.

11:18 p.m.: Roy A. Hersley, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

June 6

12:16 a.m.: Jorden Elizabeth Holly, 36, Middletown, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, obstructing justice and failure to appear.

1:26 a.m.: Jade Danielle Rebbins, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

6:30 a.m.: Nathan A. Redd, 39, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

9:17 p.m.: Jesse James Evans, 25, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, mischief, battery, two counts of domestic battery, two counts of intimidation, criminal confinement, resisting and escape.

June 7

10:52 a.m.: David Lee Mosley, 55, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

11:39 a.m.: Zachary Isaiah Mays, 23, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

4:55 p.m.: Christopher R. Ball, 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, resisting, and two counts of domestic battery.

June 8

2:14 p.m.: Zachary Ramsey, 25, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

4:41 p.m.: Niles Clinton Thomas, 46, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

7:25 p.m.: Matthew Scott Bussberg, 39, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.