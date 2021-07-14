POLICE BLOTTER

Kevin Green, Greensburg Daily News, Ind.
Jul. 14—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

July12

9:46 p.m.: Fire investigation reported near CR 640 N. and 500 E.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

July 12

3:49 p.m.: Charles Edward Remmler, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.

4:01 p.m.: Jordan Tyler Wheeler, 26, Michigan City, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

5:33 p.m.: Christopher Michael-Andrew Mellis, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction and failure to appear.

July 13

7:46 a.m.: Brad L. Williams, 43, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:54 p.m.: Lori A. Israel-Welch, 50, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

11:50 p.m.: Annie Coleen Charles Cunningham, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery against family or member less than 14 years of age.

11:50 p.m.: Chester Flannery, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery-adult in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

July 14

1:13 a.m.: William Henry Cummins, 35, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a handgun without a license.

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

July 9

3:15 p.m.: Steven > Waggoner, 31, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

July 10

2:53 p.m.: Mathew C. Mueller, 30, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

6:20 p.m.: Michael J. Myers, 45, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of public indecency.

8:15 p.m.: Logan D. Nudds, 19, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of alcoholic beverage intoxication.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

July 12

5:33 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons.

Westport Fire Dept.

July 12

7:41 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Lincoln Street.

9:29 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at Sand Creek Elementary School.

