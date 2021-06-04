POLICE BLOTTER

Jun. 4—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

June 2

3:58 p.m.: David H. Rose, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary.

4:11 p.m.: Christopher Paul Scott, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, resisting, manufacturing meth, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

7:25 p.m.: James Robert Alexander Watkins, 23, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

June 3

10:22 a.m.: Bryce DJ Bates, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

June 2

7:46 p.m.: Cole Alan Calihan, 23, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

7:49 p.m.: Coty James Ingram, 26, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

10:49 p.m.: Krista K. Neeley, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

June 3

9:40 a.m.: Caleb Wade Peek, 46, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:44 p.m.: Peggy Sue Glover, 46, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant and violation of a compulsory school attendance order.

6:01 p.m.: Mark E. Glover, 48, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependant.