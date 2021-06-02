POLICE BLOTTER
Jun. 2—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
May 31
9:41 a.m.: Brandon James Dover, 27, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
June 1
4:28 p.m.: Michael J. Feaster, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery involving a family member less than 14 years of age with bodily injury.
11:01 p.m.: Julie Ann Powers, 38, Seymour, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
May 25
7 p.m.: Amanda L. Kampf, 36, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:47 p.m.: Justin A. Lewis, 30, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
May 28
11:18 p.m.: Michael W. Bannon Jr., 44, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
May 29
6:56 p.m.: Andrew M. Stutz, 28, Moraine, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 30
11:51 a.m.: Skylar E. Parsley, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication by drugs.
2:05 p.m.: Mia N. Disabato, 18, Hilliard, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and delinquent alcohol violations.
2:05 p.m.: Jackson S. Sowers, 19, Hilliard, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and minor in possession of alcohol.
5 p.m.: Michelle J. Nicolay, 29, Erlanger, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
5 p.m.: James C. Van Cleve, 24, Covington, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
May 31
11 a.m.: Devin R. Wegford, 24, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on a writ of attachment.
11:12 a.m.: Kristina R. Wilson, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a writ of attachment.
1:30 p.m.: Stacie J. Perry, 28, Brookville, was arrested on a writ of attachment.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
May 28
4:25 p.m.: Paul Eugene Hill II, 55, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
5:12 p.m.: Chelsea Michelle Hammer, 37, Shirley, was arrested on a writ of attachment.
May 30
10:56 p.m.: John Edward Downs, 63, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
June 1
12:06 a.m.: Randy Lee Jent, 35, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe, Legend drug deception, possession of a controlled substance, dealing meth, theft of utilities, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of a narcotic drug.
1:52 a.m.: Eric Dewayne Cox, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.