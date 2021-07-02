POLICE BLOTTER
Jul. 2—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
July 2
12:37 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 600 block of NW Santee Drive.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
June 30
7:19 a.m.: Timothy Wolfe, 52, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:14 a.m.: Robert Lee Stinson, 32, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:07 a.m.: Dustin Adam Amy, 36, New Albany, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
12:46 p.m.: Tiffany Renee Gothburgh, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
July 1
10:01 p.m.: Jeremiah Robert Colley, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
July 1
9:46 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.