POLICE BLOTTER
Jul. 9—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire Dept.
July 8
3:03 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 1050 W. and 100 S.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
July 7
8:32 a.m.: Jason Eric Meisenholder, 41, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:15 p.m.: Kyle Edward Bond, 28, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:59 p.m.: Tamara Darlene Cupp, 62, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
July 8
12:30 p.m.: Abdus Shaheed Abdul-Haqq, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:28 p.m.: Danny I. Toler, 68, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
July 7
8:59 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln St.
July 8
2:33 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 133.