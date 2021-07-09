POLICE BLOTTER

Kevin Green, Greensburg Daily News, Ind.
Jul. 9—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire Dept.

July 8

3:03 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 1050 W. and 100 S.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

July 7

8:32 a.m.: Jason Eric Meisenholder, 41, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:15 p.m.: Kyle Edward Bond, 28, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:59 p.m.: Tamara Darlene Cupp, 62, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

July 8

12:30 p.m.: Abdus Shaheed Abdul-Haqq, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:28 p.m.: Danny I. Toler, 68, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

July 7

8:59 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln St.

July 8

2:33 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 133.

