POLICE BLOTTER

Jul. 28—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

July 26

2:51 p.m.: Julia Claryce Embree, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:17 p.m.: Sandra L. Anderson, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.

4:56 p.m.: Bryan Wayne Smith, 40, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

July 27

1:48 p.m.: Joshua A. Moody, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and resisting.

8:47 p.m.: Julio Cesar Chavez, 26, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

July 21

12:18 p.m.: Joseph R. Brewington, 59, Milan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

9:05 p.m.: Michael J. Vogel, 38, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

July 22

3:03 p.m.: Stonie A. Humphrey, 51, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of marijuana.

8:41 p.m.: Chelsey Brunner, 32, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession/use of a Legend drug, and trafficking with an inmate.

July23

3:32 a.m.: Stephanie Lee Becraft, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and driving under the influence.