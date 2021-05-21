POLICE BLOTTER

May 21—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

May 19

9:57 a.m.: Tyler Jacob Harris, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

3:36 p.m.: James Barber, 45, Maineville, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

5:54 p.m.: Tracy A. Johnson, 57, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of conspiracy, racketeering/corrupt business influence, dealing meth, and possession of meth.

5:54 p.m.: Corrie Ann McNamara, 28, Elko, Nevada, was arrested on preliminary charges of conspiracy, racketeering/corrupt business influence, dealing meth, and possession of meth.

6:27 p.m.: Kiara Mae Walls-Sobieck, 21, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

May 20

12:40 a.m.: Jamon Dominic Hogan, 21, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license and dealing marijuana.

11:02 a.m.: Lindsay Renee Martin, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

12:16 p.m.: Theresa A. Odom, 46, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

14:11:31 05/19/21 Fight 2272 S COUNTY RD 700 W, GREENSBURG.

16:12:16 05/19/21 Crash Injury 4811 S COUNTY RD 800 E, GREENSBURG.

18:27:30 05/19/21 Drugs / Invest E JUNCTION, GREENSBURG.

00:40:45 05/20/21 Drugs / Invest 200 S / 850 W, GREENSBURG.

11:47:16 05/20/21 Crash Pd 1661 N MICHIGAN AV; ENNEKING AUTO BODY, GREENSBURG.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

09:55:31 05/19/21 FIRE INVEST 924 E HENDRICKS ST, GREENSBURG.

16:12:16 05/19/21 CRASH INJURY 4811 S COUNTY RD 800 E, GREENSBURG.

Greensburg Police Dept.

06:52:28 05/19/21 Veh Break In 319 W SECOND ST, GREENSBURG.

07:23:41 05/19/21 Veh Break In 907 N CARVER ST, GREENSBURG.

10:01:37 05/19/21 Veh Break In 810 W BRIARWOOD WAY, GREENSBURG.

11:02:01 05/19/21 Theft 1923 N CARVER ST;APT 4, GREENSBURG.

12:04:49 05/19/21 Burglary 907 N CARVER ST, GREENSBURG.

14:34:19 05/19/21 Crash Pd BROADWAY / TENTH, GREENSBURG.

21:23:49 05/19/21 Crash Pd BARACHEL / LINCOLN, GREENSBURG.

22:01:39 05/19/21 Drugs / Invest MIDDLE / GREENVIEW, GREENSBURG.

23:10:28 05/19/21 Theft 726 W BRIARWOOD WAY; APT A, GREENSBURG.

11:47:16 05/20/21 Crash Pd 1661 N MICHIGAN AV; ENNEKING AUTO BODY, GREENSBURG.

13:01:41 05/20/21 Vehicle Theft I-74 / MM 164 WB.

14:03:21 05/20/21 Crash Type Unk PARK / THIRD, GREENSBURG.

16:07:45 05/20/21 Crash Pd FREELAND / STATE RD 3, GREENSBURG.

20:54:57 05/20/21 Disorderly Pers 1029 N PARK ST, GREENSBURG.

Letts Fire Dept.

16:12:16 05/19/21 CRASH INJURY 4811 S COUNTY RD 800 E, GREENSBURG.

Napoleon Fire Dept.

16:12:16 05/19/21 CRASH INJURY 4811 S COUNTY RD 800 E, GREENSBURG.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

May 19

6:58 p.m.: Bryce Storm Lee Nichols, 21, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

May 20

12:46 p.m.: Lindsay Renee Martin, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

12:46 p.m.: William J. Zapfe, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving, and operating while never having obtained a license.

1:15 p.m.: Lindsey D. Fonseth, 63, Milroy, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

St. Paul Fire Dept.

17:06:40 05/19/21 FIRE INVEST 305 E RIVER BEND CT CT, ST.