POLICE BLOTTER

Jun. 25—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire Dept.

June 23

3:17 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and 46.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

June 22

12:44 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 700 block of N. CR 80 NE. The Greensburg and New Point fire departments were also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

June 22

5:24 p.m.: Kenneth Mason Meyer, 23, Moores Hill, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:53 p.m.: Kevin Tyler Ruble, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

June 23

10:53 a.m.: Bryan Lane Hundley, 25, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:03 p.m.: Bradley Loren McCammant, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

June 24

12:37 a.m.: Chad M. Keller, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

9:23 p.m.: John James Hermann, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor and possession of meth.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

June 23

6:30 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.

5:50 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of S. Ireland St.

June 24

5:18 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Letts Fire Dept.

June 23

9:36 p.m.: Fire stand-by reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 700 S.

New Point Fire Dept.

June 24

10:27 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2600 block of S. CR 500 E.

Westport Fire Dept.

June 24

10:18 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 1300 S.