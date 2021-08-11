POLICE BLOTTER
Aug. 11—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 9
4:08 p.m.: Austin R. Boswell, 26, Homer, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:10 p.m.: Charles Edward Broomfield, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:07 p.m.: Stepheny I. Cash, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 10
8:05 a.m.: Estalla Marie Powers, 22, St. Paul, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:52 a.m.: Arleena Bessie Carr, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 11
2:26 a.m.: Melissa A. Taylor, 24, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 4
8:32 p.m.: Jason L. Robinson, 36, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct, and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
Aug. 5
2:04 p.m.: Dustin L. Williams, 40, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 6
4:20 a.m.: Michael A. Parr, 37, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10 a.m.: Lloyd A. Baker Jr., 47, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:45 a.m.: Torann Coffey, 35, Cleves, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:40 p.m.: Dustin L. Gabbard, 36, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
11:04 p.m.: Barbara A. Thompson, 68, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 7
10:53 p.m.: Misty D. Dyer, 41, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, false identity statement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
Aug. 8
3 p.m.: Jacquelyn G. Harrison, 36, Liberty, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:06 p.m.: Justin N. Pawlowski, 43, New Madison, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of refusal to identify himself after being stopped for an infraction.
9:04 p.m.: Rickie T. Davis Jr., 53, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV or V drug.
10:15 p.m.: Zachary L. Bennett, 28, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Aug. 9
7:38 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh St.